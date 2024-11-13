Inside The Wizards

Gregg Popovich Won't Coach vs. Wizards After Stroke

The Washington Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs tonight, but Gregg Popovich won't be in attendance.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, but there will be a familiar face missing from the sideline.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the team since Nov. 2 with a "health issue", but now according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, we now know what the mysterious illness is.

"San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2," Charania tweeted. "He is expected to make a full recovery and a timeline for return has not been determined."

Popovich, 75, is the oldest coach in the NBA and has been with the Spurs since the 1996-97 season. He has arguably been the face of the franchise throughout their entire dynasty, winning championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

With Popovich out, assistant coach Mitch Johnson has stepped up to lead the staff and has led the Spurs to a 3-3 record since his leave of absence began.

The Spurs will look to keep the winning ways going as the Wizards come to town tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

