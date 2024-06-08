Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal
Throughout the 2023-2024 season, the Washington Wizards spotlighted multiple artists right here in The DMV!
Since the launch of The Wizards DMV Music Portal in August 2023, 6 talented artists/groups have been showcased for the world to see, bop to and sing along. This new initiative will allow creators/producers/musicians to upload their music for consideration to be used in Washington Wizards broadcast spots, social videos, in-game videos, and team events.
Celebrate Black Music Month and checkout the artists that have been spotlighted below:
Tone P, lead vocalist of Tha Carry Out
Black Alley Band
Noochie Music
Reesa Renee
J.Addo
Smash Bruvas
Artists wishing to be considered should visit washingtonwizards.com/music for rules and instructions on how to upload their music.
