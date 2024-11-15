Injury Preventing Wizards From Malcolm Brogdon Decision
The Washington Wizards made the decision to add some veteran leadership in the backcourt this offseason by trading for Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Brogdon suffered a thumb injury during the preseason and needed surgery to repair it, meaning he has yet to make his Wizards debut. On top of that, he has an expiring contract, so the Wizards are still in limbo in regards to what to do with him and the team's future.
"The Wizards don't have any rookie-scale extension-eligible players. The franchise is rebuilding and seems unlikely to keep any pending free agents," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus writes. "Perhaps Brogdon is on the list as a veteran presence on a reasonable contract near the NTMLE. Or he could go out in a sign-and-trade or even in a deal before February's deadline."
For a young team, having someone like Brogdon would be beneficial in the long run. However, the Wizards shouldn't compromise their future in order to keep Brogdon.
Once he is available to return, the Wizards will have difficult decisions to make in regards to whether to give rookie point guard Bub Carrington minutes or if Brogdon will eat into some of that.
There's a benefit to giving Brogdon minutes as it gives the offense a steady hand that won't commit a ton of turnovers. Wizards coach Brian Keefe will be given the difficult task to try to walk along the fine line of playing Brogdon in order to help other players on the team or employ Carrington, giving him more reps and experience to help him for the future.
Brogdon remains on the sidelines for the Wizards as they play in their Emirates NBA Cup opening game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
