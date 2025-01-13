Insider Urges Contenders to Trade For Wizards PG
The Washington Wizards are getting closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline in a few weeks, where they will have to ask themselves what to do with the curious case of Malcolm Brogdon.
Brogdon, 32, has been out of the lineup for the past four games with a right foot injury, but his trade value still remains high.
ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel believes that teams should be eager to trade for Brogdon ahead of the deadline.
"Malcolm Brogdon is a veteran worth discussing. The 32-year-old guard currently makes $22.5 million and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Any team needing extra backcourt depth in their second unit would be wise to target the former Sixth Man of the Year," Siegel writes.
Brogdon is averaging 14.4 points per game for the Wizards this season, making him a key piece off the bench. However, he has missed half of the season with injuries and he is approaching free agency this summer.
His expiring contract, coupled with his inconsistency, make him a perfect trade candidate for the Wizards, but the question remains as to whether anyone would tango with them.
Depending on how these next few weeks go with injuries, Brogdon should have a couple of suitors lined up for him. The Wizards will then have to decide which route is the best one to go down when it comes to him.
It shouldn't be a question as to whether or not he will get traded but rather where his next destination will be.
Brogdon will likely be on the sidelines once again tonight when the Wizards host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Capital One Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network.
