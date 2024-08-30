Jordan Poole, Anthony Gill And Bub Carrington Give Back To The Community
Players in the NBA giving back is nothing new and it's great to see a trio of Wizards doing so in the DC area.
The Washington Wizards aren't exactly killing it on the court in recent years, but they are doing big things in the Washington DC area. Young veteran Jordan Poole, seasoned vet Anthony Gill and rookie Bub Carrington recently hit the pavement to hand out backpacks, hook up hair cuts and get kids ready for school in several ways.
