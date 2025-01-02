Jordan Poole Emerging as Wizards MVP
The Washington Wizards are in some ways like a drink from a coffee shop.
Coffee needs all kinds of ingredients, but there also needs to be a straw that stirs everything together. That "straw" for the Wizards this season has been veteran guard Jordan Poole.
Poole, 25, is in his sixth season in the NBA and second with the Wizards. He is averaging a career-best 21.7 points per game and is helping lead the Wizards through these tough rebuilding stages.
His ability to be effective on offense has really helped shape the Wizards.
“He creates a a crowd and he generates two on the ball by his shot making, his penetration and that got a lot of our ball movement starting,” Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said. “His playmaking was well needed tonight. [I] thought he gave us some good energy that we needed.”
On top of his tendency to draw double teams, Poole is one of the toughest players in the NBA, willing to play through a considerable amount of pain to help his team.
“I feel like toughness is part of my identity and I feel like it's something that building here just throughout the organization,” Poole said.
Poole missed the past two games against the New York Knicks to take care of a hip injury suffered after bumping into Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller. Poole returned from injury during the game to hit a buzzer-beater to clinch the victory, so considering the fact that he sat out of the two games shortly after that shows how tough he can be.
In his return to action against the Chicago Bulls, Poole had 30 points, returning to the role set out for him on the team. If he continues to play at that level, the Wizards will be in much better shape.
