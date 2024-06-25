Inside The Wizards

Key Player In NBA Finals Being Monitored By Wizards

Tyrone Montgomery

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) celebrates with his teammates after he makes a three point shot against the Boston Celtics during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports


In the United States of America, it can be difficult to find and secure a job. With that being the case, the work you may end up doing feels more like a job than a career. It is hard to make a living these days. The system sometimes seems to feel broken. The leaders of this world are aware of the situation too as provisions such as job placement and temporary jobs are in place. Unfortunately, this is the world we are living in with those difficult circumstances.

Now that the NBA Finals are over, players from both teams will be up for grabs and may be looking for a new home. Both the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks have good quality players that helped them get there in the first place. One particular player for the Mavericks is Shooting Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. He is the son of Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway who played for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, and the Dallas Mavericks too.

Like his Father, Tim Hardaway Jr is an electrifying scorer who can shoot the three ball efficiently. They both also have played for quite a few different teams as well as Tim Hardaway Jr is now on his third team in his NBA Career. The Wizards value players who can score and shoot efficiently beyond the arc. That is why the Wizards have expressed interest in acquiring him.

Tim Hardaway Jr would fit in great with the Washington Wizards. He can take over games offensively and he isn't a high-maintenance player either. He is a veteran who will help the team both on and off the court.

