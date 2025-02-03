Inside The Wizards

Report: Bucks Interested in Wizards' Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could be traded by the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nov 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket around Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards should be frantically searching for a Kyle Kuzma trade with the deadline coming up this week, but as of now, he remains in the nation's capital.

That may not be the case by Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams are interested in potentially acquiring him for the stretch run of the season.

NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in making a big move, and that could be Kuzma.

"The Mavericks are not pursuing Butler or Durant, according to league sources, although Dallas is definitely not done looking for upgrades on the trade market after acquiring Anthony Davis," Fischer writes.

"This has led many league observers to suggest that a Butler deal, at this juncture, is as likely to involve the Warriors or the Milwaukee Bucks as the Suns finally getting him.Yet there has been little fresh chatter on Milwaukee's pursuit of Butler in recent days. Sources with knowledge of the situation have relayed that the Bucks have more recently had conversations about pursuing Washington's Kyle Kuzma."

If Kuzma were to be traded to the Bucks, a potential player coming to the Wizards in return could be Khris Middleton, which is one of the few players who could match salaries.

Middleton is viewed as a negative asset given his contract and declining play, but the Wizards could act as a team willing to take that deal on. Kuzma has an extra year on his contract compared to Middleton, so the Wizards would be earning some form of relief while the Bucks potentially elevate their ceiling while Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in his prime.

The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

