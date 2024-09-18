Not One Wizard On The Top 25 Highest-Paid Players List
The Wizards aren't exactly in a huge market but they're not a small-market team either. The DC area is obviously a populated one but it's hard to really get behind a team that has struggled as much as the Wizards have in recent years. Because of that, right now anyways, no one on the team is in the top 25 of the highest-paid players. There are two franchises with three players on the list in Phoenix and Minnesota, and five teams with two players on the list — including Dallas, Indiana, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, here are the 25 highest-paid players:
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors -- $55,761,216
T2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers -- $51,415,938
T2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets -- $51,415,938
4. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns -- $51,179,021
5. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns -- $50,203,930
T6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers -- $49,205,800
T6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns -- $49,205,800
T6. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers -- $49,205,800
T6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves -- $49,205,800
T6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics -- $49,205,800
11. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat -- $48,798,677
T12. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks -- $48,787,676
T12. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks -- $48,787,676
14. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers -- $48,728,845
15. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves -- $43,827,587
16. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers -- $43,219,440
T17. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks -- $43,031,940
T17. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls -- $43,031,940
T17. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks -- $43,031,940
20. Frad VanVleet, Houston Rockets -- $42,846,615
T21. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz -- $42,176,400
T21. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves -- $42,176,400
T21. Tyrece Haliburton, Indiana Pacers -- $42,176,400
T21. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers -- $42,176,400
25. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks -- $41,000,000
It's not hard to figure out that the teams represented in the above list basically make up the playoffs and therefore, the title contenders. Teams like the Wizards, Pistons, Hornets, Raptors, Trailblazers, Spurs and Grizzlies, just to name a few, simply don't have the personnel. Without at least a big two, it's really hard to compete in the NBA. Right now, the Wizards just aren't there with its two best players being Kyle Kuzma and perhaps Jonas Valanciunas. That simply won't be enough and the Wizards are actually fine with that as they embark on a complete rebuild.