One Major Discovery for the Wizards
One important thing everyone must do in life is find out and discover what you're capable of doing when you are against the odds. That situation may make or break you, so it is important to see what you can handle. That is what the Washington Wizards have done as they know their season is about to come to it's end.
Everyone knows and understands the state of the Washington Wizards. It has been a long season for them. Over these last couple of years, every season has been difficult for them to handle. There have been multiple head coaches, players, and even staff in a revolving door. However, the Wizards have hopes and dreams of changing that.
This team is hoping to become a playoff team sooner rather than later. That may feel like a challenge that has all the odds against it. However, we know in the NBA anything is possible and it can be done, whether we believe it or not. With the Wizards being eliminated from playoff contention, they have now shifted their attention to two players in particular, AJ Johnson and Colby Jones.
It is vital to protect your valuable assets when you don't have anything to play for. With that being said, the Wizards have limited the playing time for Jordan Poole, Alex Sarr, and even Bub Carrington. They appear to be the future of Wizards basketball. Kyshawn George is a big part of the future as well. However, this is something noticed in the recent loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
They weren't in any foul trouble or even in the game during late-game situations. The Wizards opted to play Colby Jones and AJ Johnson a ton of minutes. This may have been done so they can continue to develop to be a part of the future, perhaps. Both Jones and Johnson scored 20 points. No matter the case, the Wizards seem to be ahead of schedule for next season as they appear to have a plan already in motion.
