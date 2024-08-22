Per Report, Wizards To Waive Eugene Omoruyi
As the offseason continues, the Wizards are reshaping the roster under new head coach Brian Keefe.
As new Wizards head coach Brian Keefe continues to shape his roster with the help of the front office, it shouldn't be surprising as players leave or join the team right up until the season starts. Per a report from The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Eugene Omoruyi is on the chopping block for the Wizards.
Omoruyi averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season with Wizards in 43 appearances. He was expected to make $2.2 million next year if he’s on an NBA roster, but that amount is non-guaranteed. This move simply helps the Wizards get the roster numbers where they need to be without any damage to the cap.
