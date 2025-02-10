Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Welcome Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Washington Wizards are back in action to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for the ball while defending Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for the ball while defending Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are returning to the court for the final week before the All-Star Break as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for their annual trip to the nation's capital.

The Spurs are coming off of a fresh loss against the Orlando Magic, where they led late but couldn't find a way to finish.

With the loss, the Spurs will look to take their frustrations out on the Wizards as they look to clinch the season series. The Spurs beat the Wizards 139-130 in San Antonio back on Nov. 13.

In that game, Jordan Poole was sensational with 42 points of his own to lead the Wizards, but Wembanyama was a step better, notching a career-high 50 as the Spurs grabbed the win.

This time around, the Wizards will try their best to not let history repeat itself, but with a short-handed roster due to trades and injuries, it won't be easy for Washington to accomplish that.

Spurs vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, February 10 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Spurs vs. Wizards Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

C Charles Bassey (OUT - knee)

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)

C Alex Sarr (OUT - sprained ankle)

SF Khris Middleton (OUT - recently traded)

PG Marcus Smart (OUT - recently traded)

SG Colby Jones (OUT - recently traded)

PF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Anthony Gill (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Spurs vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG De'Aaron Fox
  • SF Devin Vassell
  • PF Harrison Barnes
  • C Victor Wembanyama

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Justin Champagnie
  • C Richaun Holmes

