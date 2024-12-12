Should Wizards Trade for Brandon Ingram?
The Washington Wizards are going to be active on the trade market this year, likely as a seller, but there could be an argument made for them to be a buyer with one player in particular.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is set to be a free agent next summer and the team could look to move on from him. Perhaps a team like the Wizards would be interested in acquiring him to add him to the core.
Ingram, 27, is averaging 22.2 points per game for the Pelicans so far this season, but injuries have ravaged that roster, forcing them to plummet to the bottom of the standings.
If the Wizards were to trade for Ingram, it could come with the expectation of him being extended by the team, but it doesn't have to mean that.
The Wizards could engineer some kind of three-team trade where Ingram comes to Washington while Kyle Kuzma is shipped out to a third team. Kuzma has been smothered in trade rumors for the past two seasons and a team could benefit from having him under contract for multiple years over Ingram, who is a free agent this summer.
Ingram could reunite with Jonas Valanciunas in the nation's capital and give the Wizards another weapon to work with in the offense.
The caveat behind signing a player like Ingram is the fact that he doesn't do much for the Wizards in the long run. He doesn't make the Wizards significantly better and he would simply be a placeholder until a team with value wants to acquire him.
The chances of Ingram being involved in any deal with the Wizards for the next two months are slim, but the team should do some homework to see if there is any way to extract some value here.
