Inside The Wizards

Should Wizards Trade for Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram is on the trade block. Could the Washington Wizards acquire him?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) chases during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) chases during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are going to be active on the trade market this year, likely as a seller, but there could be an argument made for them to be a buyer with one player in particular.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is set to be a free agent next summer and the team could look to move on from him. Perhaps a team like the Wizards would be interested in acquiring him to add him to the core.

Ingram, 27, is averaging 22.2 points per game for the Pelicans so far this season, but injuries have ravaged that roster, forcing them to plummet to the bottom of the standings.

If the Wizards were to trade for Ingram, it could come with the expectation of him being extended by the team, but it doesn't have to mean that.

The Wizards could engineer some kind of three-team trade where Ingram comes to Washington while Kyle Kuzma is shipped out to a third team. Kuzma has been smothered in trade rumors for the past two seasons and a team could benefit from having him under contract for multiple years over Ingram, who is a free agent this summer.

Ingram could reunite with Jonas Valanciunas in the nation's capital and give the Wizards another weapon to work with in the offense.

The caveat behind signing a player like Ingram is the fact that he doesn't do much for the Wizards in the long run. He doesn't make the Wizards significantly better and he would simply be a placeholder until a team with value wants to acquire him.

The chances of Ingram being involved in any deal with the Wizards for the next two months are slim, but the team should do some homework to see if there is any way to extract some value here.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News