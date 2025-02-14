Two Things to Love About the Wizards
The Washington Wizards are currently 9-45 and years away from even sniffing the playoffs. Rebuilds like this separate the casual fan from the hardcore. Many Wizards fans wonder why they should watch or be excited. I have two main reasons why you should:
#1 - Young core with star potential
The Wizards have done a great job drafting and acquiring players who have massive potential. In the case of the draft, the first draft pick under the Dawkins era was Bilal Coulibaly. A savage defender who may be raw offensively but when he becomes a more consistent weapon, carries All-Star potential.
Then, the front office rocked out at the 2024 NBA Draft by picking three players in the 1st round. All three look like key contributors for the present and future. They also grabbed Tristan Vukcevic in the 2nd round in the same draft as Bilal. While it is early, it's safe to say that Will Dawkins hit on all five players. Don't forget about Corey Kispert either, a holdover from the Sheppard era.
The front office also acquired young players with experience in Poole and Bey, who could be long-term pieces or trade pieces but could be important pieces to a playoff team, which the Wizards want to be in the next 2-3 years.
With the 2025 NBA Draft coming up, the Wizards can add a player like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey who could massively change the trajectory of the franchise. The future looks good in D.C.
#2 - Behind the scenes moves
Some moves and decisions are made behind the scenes and away from the prying eyes of the average NBA fan. The players are the most important part, but whole organizations win championships. The front office and head coach Brian Keefe form a great combo due to analytics and scouting being prioritized.
The team has done great building through the draft and Keefe and his staff have done a great job developing that talent. Brian Keefe building a culture of accountability has gone far in building his players into those who want to get better, and who want to be coached.
Lao Tzu once said " the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." The Wizards have taken that step but they have many more steps to take.
