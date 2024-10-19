Report: Wizards Active in Trade Discussions
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, and it sounds like the Washington Wizards are already looking to make a trade.
According to a report from Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Wizards have been active in trade discussions in hopes of moving a guaranteed salary.
Smith also noted that Washington would like to keep Jared Butler for depth at the point guard position, but in order to do so they would need to trade or waive a player with a fully guaranteed deal.
There has been a lot of speculation that the player the Wizards are trying to move is guard Johnny Davis.
That has not been confirmed at this point in time, but it would make sense. If Washington is going to keep Butler on the roster, Davis would be a logical player to move.
Originally drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis has failed to develop into a key role player for the Wizards. He is a very expendable player who could draw some interest from another team looking to tap into his upside.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Davis ended up playing in 50 games for Washington and starting in six of those appearances. He averaged just 3.0 points per game to go along with 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Davis shot 40.3 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from three-point range.
Davis has turned out to be a major miss for the franchise. He's still young enough to turn things around, but the lack of growth in his game has been extremely disappointing.
If he is indeed on the trade block, it would not be shocking to see the Wizards find a trade partner. He's just 22 years old and has talent. Another team could offer him a role and give him a chance to figure things out.
Obviously, there is a chance that another player gets moved and that Davis isn't the player on the block. But, that certainly seems like a good possibility.
All of that being said, it's clear that Washington is a team to keep an eye on. Don't be surprised if a moves ends up happening in the near future.
