Wizards Big Man Among Best Rookies
The Washington Wizards spent the No. 2 overall pick on Alex Sarr in the 2024 NBA Draft, and while he has not proven himself to be an immediate star, he has shown flashes of being a player to build around for the franchise.
Sarr, 19, is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game so far for the Wizards.
Rookie Wire editor Cody Taylor ranked his top 10 rookies and put Sarr on the list at No. 6.
"Alexandre Sarr has been one positive in an otherwise disappointing season for the Wizards," Taylor writes. "He ... is establishing himself as a real shot-blocker. His offense looks to be coming around, resulting in more efficient outings."
Sarr is learning a lot in his first season in the NBA, and with knowledge comes growing pains. He has undergone a lot of them, especially while losing 16 consecutive games throughout November and early December, but he is gaining perspective from these experiences that will help him down the line.
If the Wizards can continue to give Sarr opportunities to develop, he could be a real gem for the team in the future. He has a lot of the tools that make for a successful big man in the NBA that can play either the power forward or center position. His versatility on offense is endearing, and while he could eventually morph into one position more than another, the Wizards don't have to make that decision at this moment in time.
Sarr has been dealing with a sore back that has caused him to miss the last two games, but when he comes back healthy, it will be intriguing to see how much he has grown from his last stint on the court.
