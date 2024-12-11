Inside The Wizards

Wizards Big Man Among Best Rookies

The Washington Wizards have a strong rookie on their hands.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for the ball while defending Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for the ball while defending Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards spent the No. 2 overall pick on Alex Sarr in the 2024 NBA Draft, and while he has not proven himself to be an immediate star, he has shown flashes of being a player to build around for the franchise.

Sarr, 19, is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game so far for the Wizards.

Rookie Wire editor Cody Taylor ranked his top 10 rookies and put Sarr on the list at No. 6.

"Alexandre Sarr has been one positive in an otherwise disappointing season for the Wizards," Taylor writes. "He ... is establishing himself as a real shot-blocker. His offense looks to be coming around, resulting in more efficient outings."

Sarr is learning a lot in his first season in the NBA, and with knowledge comes growing pains. He has undergone a lot of them, especially while losing 16 consecutive games throughout November and early December, but he is gaining perspective from these experiences that will help him down the line.

If the Wizards can continue to give Sarr opportunities to develop, he could be a real gem for the team in the future. He has a lot of the tools that make for a successful big man in the NBA that can play either the power forward or center position. His versatility on offense is endearing, and while he could eventually morph into one position more than another, the Wizards don't have to make that decision at this moment in time.

Sarr has been dealing with a sore back that has caused him to miss the last two games, but when he comes back healthy, it will be intriguing to see how much he has grown from his last stint on the court.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News