Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Continues to Grow

The Washington Wizards are seeing strides from their star rookie.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are in a developmental stage with their roster, and any growth from one of their young players should be considered a success in a season filled with a lot of disappointment.

No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr shined in the Wizards' 124-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.

His performance led Wizards head coach Brian Keefe to give him some compliments in his postgame press conference.

“I think that's one of his good skill sets," Keefe said of Sarr.

"He can read the game pretty well, you hit Bilal [Coulibaly] on the back door pass, finds guys. He's got a good sense for the game. They were putting two on the ball and that allowed him to play there and make the right decision four on three on the backside. He was making the good decision so we've seen that all year for him. He's got a good basketball IQ for that.”

Sarr's ability to read defenses and make the right passes will set himself apart between him and other big men. The need for passing from forwards and centers has only magnified in recent years as that's the direction the league is going in.

Sarr's five assists matched a season-high, which is a sign that the Frenchman is growing.

If Sarr can continue to find the right guy when making these passes, the Wizards will be in good hands in the frontcourt for a very long time.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they get another shot to face Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Emirates NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News