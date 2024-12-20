Wizards Rookie Continues to Grow
The Washington Wizards are in a developmental stage with their roster, and any growth from one of their young players should be considered a success in a season filled with a lot of disappointment.
No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr shined in the Wizards' 124-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.
His performance led Wizards head coach Brian Keefe to give him some compliments in his postgame press conference.
“I think that's one of his good skill sets," Keefe said of Sarr.
"He can read the game pretty well, you hit Bilal [Coulibaly] on the back door pass, finds guys. He's got a good sense for the game. They were putting two on the ball and that allowed him to play there and make the right decision four on three on the backside. He was making the good decision so we've seen that all year for him. He's got a good basketball IQ for that.”
Sarr's ability to read defenses and make the right passes will set himself apart between him and other big men. The need for passing from forwards and centers has only magnified in recent years as that's the direction the league is going in.
Sarr's five assists matched a season-high, which is a sign that the Frenchman is growing.
If Sarr can continue to find the right guy when making these passes, the Wizards will be in good hands in the frontcourt for a very long time.
Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they get another shot to face Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Emirates NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.
