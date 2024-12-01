Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Praised for Giannis Antetokounmpo Battle

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Washington Wizards a challenge.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards made a big change to their lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks to combat their opponent's massive size.

While Alex Sarr has normally lined up as the Wizards center this season, he moved to the power forward spot as Jonas Valanciunas slid in next to him. This put Sarr as the primary defender on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“This is a great player,” Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said of Antetokounmpo. “I mean no hiding this guy's one of the best players in the league, maybe one of the best players ever.”

Antetokounmpo had a triple-double, scoring 42 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists in the win. While the Bucks had success with Antetokounmpo, Keefe was still impressed with Sarr's ability to defend him at times during the game.

“Great assignment for him,” Keefe said of Sarr. “I thought he got him a couple times. Alex got at the rim. Cut him off, made him shoot some pull-ups and then he was helping off others too. So it wasn't just guarding him. He was able to come in and help off a [Damian] Lillard, control the paint, use his size to help other people too. I thought it was a pretty decent showing for his first time guarding him.”

Playing against some of the best players in the league will shape Sarr and allow him to grow. The outcome shouldn't be of much importance to the Wizards as they are going through a rebuild, but Sarr's experience guarding Antetokounmpo could allow him to perform better against him in the future, or against similar players.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

