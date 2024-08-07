Washington Wizards Announce 2045-25 Preseason Schedule
The official X account of the Washington Wizards recently posted the preseason schedule, which will tip off in early-October.
The Wizards will begin the preseason with a game in Montreal, Quebec against the Toronto Raptors. Three days later, the Wizards will take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. On Oct. 11, the Wizards will host the Raptors, followed by a game in Brooklyn against the Nets on Oct. 14. Washington will close out the preseason with a home game agains the Knicks.
Per the Wizards official website, "All preseason games will be available to fans in the DMV on Monumental Sports Network and streamed on the Monumental Sports Network app and website. Games can be heard via radio on the official Wizards app, The Team 980 and WFED 1500 and outside of the DMV area on the Wizards Radio Network."