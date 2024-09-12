Washington Wizards Assistant On The Move
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie has been hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Guthrie was hired by the Wizards in 2021 as an assistant to then-head coach Wes Unseld Jr. He previously worked with the Utah Jazz as an assistant to Quin Snyder from 2016 to 2020 and then spent two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and Rick Carlisle. Guthrie also has experience as manager of advanced scouting for the Orlando Magic and as assistant video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs.
Guthrie's claim to fame now is going to be attempting to bring along Bronny James Jr., who is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League. Guthrie ran the show for the Wizards in the G League in 2022, so he's not a newbie at that level. It's going to be very interesting to see how much coverage Guthrie, Bronny and the South Bay Lakers get once the season starts.