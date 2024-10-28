Wizards vs. Hawks Preview: Division Rivalry Renewed

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards play their first road game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jan 13, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) fouls Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight as they travel down south to face off against the Southeast Division rival Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

It's the first of three meetings between the two teams over the next month, so these rivals will be getting very familiar with one another for the foreseeable future.

The Wizards are also searching for their first win of the season after losing their first two games at home to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the only undefeated teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks present a good challenge for the Wizards, and will feature the top two picks from this summer's draft: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

Risacher has averaged 8.3 points through his first three games and is coming off a career-high 13 points in last night's 128-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Sarr struggled in his season opener with just two points against the Celtics, but responded well with a 12-point performance against the Cavaliers.

The Wizards will also be relying on another young French player, Bilal Coulibaly, to make some strong contributions for the team. Coulibaly scored a team-high 23 points in the team's last game against the Cavs, so it will be interesting to see how he is able to respond from that.

The Wizards could have a bit of an advantage coming into the game as the Hawks are playing their first back-to-back of the season. The Hawks played the Thunder last night, and by traveling to the east coast, are losing an hour of their day and recovery time. If the Wizards can capitalize on this, they could very well come out of this game with their first victory of the season.

Tipoff between the Wizards and Hawks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

