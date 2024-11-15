Wizards vs. Hawks Preview: NBA Cup Action Begins
The Washington Wizards are facing their biggest game of the season to date as they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of their four-match group stage in the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Wizards are coming into the game having lost five straight contests, including their last one against the San Antonio Spurs, where last year's No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama erupted for 50 points in a 139-130 loss.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off of their biggest win of the season, a 117-116 win against the Boston Celtics. The win put the Hawks in first place atop East Group C in the NBA Cup for the time being, but things can change with the second night of tournament action afoot.
While the Wizards come into the game with a 2-9 record, both of their wins so far this season have come against the Hawks, one in Atlanta and the other in D.C. Perhaps the Wizards will find a way to replicate their magic and secure the season series, but the Hawks are hoping to reverse the result and stay on top of the East Group C standings.
Wizards vs. Hawks Information
- Date, Location: Friday, November 15 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Vit Krejci (OUT - adductor)
- SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (OUT - hamstring)
- SG Seth Lundy (OUT - ankle)
- SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
- C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)
Wizards vs. Hawks Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Dyson Daniels
- SF Zaccharie Risacher
- PF Jalen Johnson
- C Clint Capela
