Two Wizards Could Miss Pelicans Game

The Washington Wizards could be down a pair of players against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) runs back on defense during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are gearing up for a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in the nation's capital, but a few players might not be making an appearance for the home team.

The Wizards released their injury report ahead of the game and second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness) and leading scorer Jordan Poole (hip contusion) were both listed as questionable.

They joined Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) and Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain), who are both out indefinitely for the team.

Poole played in the first meeting between the two teams on Friday, but his hip is still bothering him after taking some contact a few games back against the Charlotte Hornets. Coulibaly could return to the court tonight, which would be a massive boost for the Wizards, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

For the Pelicans, All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray is questionable with elbow soreness while Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), Karlo Matkovic (low back disc protrusion) and Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) won't be on the court for New Orleans.

Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

