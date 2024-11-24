Wizards Bounce Back Despite Loss
While the Washington Wizards couldn't get the job done and beat the Boston Celtics, they showcased a much stronger effort against them compared to their previous two games.
After losing to the New York Knicks earlier in the week, Wizards coach Brian Keefe laid into his team and gave them a wake-up call.
"I'm the leader of this team. I'm the head coach of this team." Keefe said after losing to the Knicks. "So I'll take the responsibility for the last two nights, not playing up to the competitive disposition that we should be playing with, especially defensively. That will be addressed as a group and we will get better. But that wasn't what we need to be, what our standards were. And we have to own that. And we have to look at ourselves and we have to get better."
It's safe to say the Wizards woke up, competing through most of the game against the defending champion.
“I mean our guys were in their bodies. We were physical, we were committed. We tried to contest everything tonight and I think we show what we're capable of but that was a good step forward for our team,” Keefe said postgame.
The Wizards know that they will lose plenty games this season. They already have with their 2-12 start, but as long as they remain competitive in these losses, they know that will eventually translate into wins later in the season once teams get tired.
There's a difference between losing close and learning and developing versus getting outright blown out like the previous two games, and the Wizards are making that jump.
The Wizards are back in action today against the Indiana Pacers, the other team that was in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago.
