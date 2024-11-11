Wizards Coach Highlights Team's Biggest Struggle
ORLANDO — The Washington Wizards are going back to the drawing board after losing 121-94 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Kia Center.
While the Wizards played well in the first half, holding the Magic to within five points, things began to unravel in the second.
“I thought our guys played with the right intensity and force," Wizards coach Brian Keefe said postgame. "We didn’t, obviously, have that in the Memphis game. We came out and I thought we played the right way. Tried to establish the game like we talked pregame, but we obviously saw the struggles. We didn’t offensive rebound. We didn’t keep them off of the offensive boards, and they end up getting like 20 more shots [than] us with the turnovers and the offensive boards. Tough to win in games like that, but we tried to do the right thing in the first half. Cut it to five, then obviously the game changed in the third quarter. Credit to them, but we got to be better on the boards.”
The Wizards allowed the Magic to grab 15 offensive rebounds, which pointed to a big reason behind the loss. Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly shared the same sentiments as his coach after the game.
“The first half was pretty solid," Coulibaly said. "We were doing the right things. We came out with the energy and everything. In the second half, we were slower and everything ... our execution. They were holding the ball a lot more. They had a lot of offensive rebounds and that is where we lost the game.”
It's clear that rebounding, especially on offense, will be a point of emphasis when the team takes on the Houston Rockets tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
