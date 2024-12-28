Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Impressed by Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole is catching the attention of the Washington Wizards' head coach.

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are beginning to find a little bit of a rhythm, and it has to do with Jordan Poole.

Poole, 25, is in his second season with the Wizards and he is growing more accustomed to his role as a primary scorer for the team.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gushed about Poole's ability to fight for his team despite the tough times it has faced this season.

“This guy's a baller,” Keefe said of Poole. “Loves to play, plays injured, plays hurt all the time. You guys have no idea how much pain he can play through. It's impressive. He did it last year, not surprised that he stayed in the game. [He] showed his toughness tonight.”

Poole played through the second half of the team's last game against the Charlotte Hornets with a hip injury. Yet, he was able to to come back and score 31 points as the Wizards beat the Hornets on a game-winning 3-pointer from Poole.

Poole was traded to the Wizards in 2023 to give him an opportunity to have more responsibility for the team. He was a role player behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the Golden State Warriors' depth chart, but now he has the opportunity to come through in those clutch moments like he did the other night for the Wizards.

Not everyone can be a No. 1 scorer on an NBA team, and even though the Wizards haven't played particularly well this season, Poole is proving that he is more than capable of shouldering the load needed to be a top player in the league.

Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the New York Knicks at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

