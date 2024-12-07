Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Keeping Focus on Position

The Washington Wizards are keeping things upbeat amidst their losing streak.

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) is restrained by Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) after being hard fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (not pictured) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
When Washington Wizards point guard Bub Carrington fulfilled a lifelong dream and made it to the NBA, he probably didn't anticipate his team losing 18 of his first 20 games.

It's a rocky start for Carrington's career in the league, but that isn't phasing the No. 14 overall pick out of Pittsburgh.

Carrington explained his perspective after the Wizards' latest loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I say the main thing I do is remaining gracious of my position,” Carrington said in his postgame press conference. “Like I could be mad at our situation or how I'm playing or how we’re playing but I'm in the NBA. I get to play basketball for a living so I literally think about that every time I even catch myself like getting mad or upset.”

So while the Wizards have been struggling, Carrington still recognizes the privilege he has as an NBA player. It can be tough to find that when all you know as a professional is losing, but this creates a sense of gratitude that he will have and carry throughout his career in the league.

With Carrington's mindset and leadership as a point guard, one can only hope that he will be able to pass this message along to his teammates, because it could keep things positive and upbeat in the locker room.

Wins will eventually come, but by adopting and maintaining this mindset, it will only make the win that snaps this losing streak that much sweeter when it comes.

Carrington and the Wizards hope to avoid ending up on the wrong side of franchise history for their game tonight as they take on the Denver Nuggets for what would be their 17th consecutive loss if they fall short. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

