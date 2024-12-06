Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Shows No Fear

The Washington Wizards have a fearless rookie point guard on their side.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) chases in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) chases in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington is getting a crash course in how to play in the NBA by drawing tough matchups night in and night out against opposing star point guards.

The latest player Carrington guarded was Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, a player he grew up idolizing.

“Having to defend him is as hard as you would think it is,” Carrington said. “He's actually the real deal and then just being on the same court as him after watching him grow up, after him being like my favorite player and all that stuff. It’s an unreal feeling but you don't even have time to think that because he's coming at you the next play so it was fun for sure.”

The fearless mentality and the belief that Carrington has is extremely beneficial to the Wizards, and coach Brian Keefe loves that trait in his potential point guard of the future.

“The one thing that's great about Bub is he's not scared of anybody,” Keefe said. “He's going to go out there and compete and he's going to give everything he has and he's learning how to guard all these guys but I love the no fear that he has when he goes out and plays and he shows that on the court.”

Carrington is living in the present and doesn't focus too much on the future. He is happy to be where he is, but he knows that he deserves to be in the NBA, and that shows up in his game. If he continues to grow with his confidence, he could emerge as one of the rising point guards in the league.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they face off against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News