Wizards Rookie Shows No Fear
Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington is getting a crash course in how to play in the NBA by drawing tough matchups night in and night out against opposing star point guards.
The latest player Carrington guarded was Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, a player he grew up idolizing.
“Having to defend him is as hard as you would think it is,” Carrington said. “He's actually the real deal and then just being on the same court as him after watching him grow up, after him being like my favorite player and all that stuff. It’s an unreal feeling but you don't even have time to think that because he's coming at you the next play so it was fun for sure.”
The fearless mentality and the belief that Carrington has is extremely beneficial to the Wizards, and coach Brian Keefe loves that trait in his potential point guard of the future.
“The one thing that's great about Bub is he's not scared of anybody,” Keefe said. “He's going to go out there and compete and he's going to give everything he has and he's learning how to guard all these guys but I love the no fear that he has when he goes out and plays and he shows that on the court.”
Carrington is living in the present and doesn't focus too much on the future. He is happy to be where he is, but he knows that he deserves to be in the NBA, and that shows up in his game. If he continues to grow with his confidence, he could emerge as one of the rising point guards in the league.
Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they face off against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!