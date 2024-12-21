Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Bucks Preview: Winning Streak Ahead?

The Washington Wizards have a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it two wins in a row as they travel to the midwest to face Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have had a busy week, winning the NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before playing against the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers on the road last night. Now, they face the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are fresh off a morale-boosting win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at home. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the Wizards just their fourth win of the season.

The Wizards are coming into this game as a massive underdog, but if they can find a way to remain competitive throughout, they may have a chance at pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Crazier things have happened in the NBA, but as long as the Wizards show fight, heart and a competitive edge, they can walk away from this game with their heads held high going into the next one.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Bucks Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, December 21 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Bucks Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • SF Khris Middleton (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • PG Damian Lillard (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Wizards vs. Bucks Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Malcolm Brogdon
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Damian Lillard
  • SG Andre Jackson Jr.
  • SF Taurean Prince
  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • C Brook Lopez

