Wizards vs. Bucks Preview: Winning Streak Ahead?
The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it two wins in a row as they travel to the midwest to face Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have had a busy week, winning the NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before playing against the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers on the road last night. Now, they face the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back.
Meanwhile, the Wizards are fresh off a morale-boosting win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at home. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the Wizards just their fourth win of the season.
The Wizards are coming into this game as a massive underdog, but if they can find a way to remain competitive throughout, they may have a chance at pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Crazier things have happened in the NBA, but as long as the Wizards show fight, heart and a competitive edge, they can walk away from this game with their heads held high going into the next one.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Bucks Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, December 21 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Bucks Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
Milwaukee Bucks
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- SF Khris Middleton (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PG Damian Lillard (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Wizards vs. Bucks Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Malcolm Brogdon
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Damian Lillard
- SG Andre Jackson Jr.
- SF Taurean Prince
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Brook Lopez
