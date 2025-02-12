Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Can Close Out First Half With Win

The Washington Wizards have one final game before the All-Star Break against the Indiana Pacers.

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are finishing the first half of their season as they take on the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena.

It's the first meeting between the two teams since Nov. 24, when the Wizards lost 115-103 to the Pacers in Indianapolis. Rookie center Alex Sarr had a phenomenal game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for his career-high and second double-double, but he is dealing with an ankle sprain and is unable to play.

Sarr has been out of the lineup since Jan. 27, and the Wizards have changed a lot since then. They have made a couple of trades, acquiring AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart in various deals, but none have made a massive impact on the team quite yet.

To replace Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas, the team has relied on Kyshawn George and Tristan Vukcevic a little more, and it has resulted in a positive outcome so far.

Tonight's game against the Pacers should be a good test to see where the Wizards are at this point in the season before the team takes off for a week.

Pacers vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, February 12 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Pacers vs. Wizards Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)

C Alex Sarr (OUT - sprained ankle)

SF Khris Middleton (OUT - recently traded)

PG Marcus Smart (OUT - recently traded)

Pacers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Tyrese Haliburton
  • SG Andrew Nembhard
  • SF Bennedict Mathurin
  • PF Pascal Siakam
  • C Thomas Bryant

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Justin Champagnie
  • C Richaun Holmes

