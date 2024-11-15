Wizards Coach Finds Light After Spurs Game
The Washington Wizards are coming off of a 139-130 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.
While the Wizards weren't at their best on the defensive end of the floor, coach Brian Keefe was pleased with his team's performance.
“We played a great game. They made some tough shots. But you know, again, one thing that we've talked about our group is our resiliency and our ability to fight back. We did not start off the game well. We answered the bell, we came back. We were down. We didn't start the third quarter well. Again, they made a run in the fourth, and then we cut it down to the end. So good progress with our team. No more moral victories for us, though, but growth, which is what we're looking for,” Keefe said.
The Wizards were trailing in the game by as much as 22 points, but they were able to cut their deficit to as few as five points in the final minute.
Earlier in the road trip, the Wizards struggled to hit shots, failing to reach 100 points against the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. So the 130-point outburst is a sign of growth and gives the Wizards reason to believe that they can be a good offensive team, even if it came against one of the lesser defensive teams in the NBA.
Normally, scoring 130 points will be enough to win a game, but the Wizards have to play a more well-rounded game in order to come out on top in the future.
The Wizards are back in action in the fifth and final game of the road trip as they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the Emirates NBA Cup opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
