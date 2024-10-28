Wizards Coach: Jordan Poole Off to Great Start
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is the straw that is stirring the drink for the team.
Poole, 25, is in his second season with the Wizards after being traded by the Golden State Warriors last year, and he is now finally getting comfortable in Washington.
In the team's first two games this season, Poole is averaging 20 points on 50 percent shooting while also dishing out five assists per game. His play so far has impressed coach Brian Keefe.
“He's been great. I mean, the best part is I think he's got seven steals the first two games, I think that's the number, might be eight,” Keefe said via ClutchPoints reporter Joshua Valdez. “His activity on defense has been great, and he's getting organized and playing within the flow of the game.”
Poole's strong performances to start the season have come at a good time, especially with Kyle Kuzma struggling. Kuzma is averaging just 13 points per game while shooting just over 28 percent from the field, but Keefe isn't worried about his early-season struggles.
“Like I always say with Jordan, him and Kyle are the two guys that are number one on the scouting report, and he's still finding his shots, where to take 'em, and getting other guys into their rhythm too, so he's been great, he's been good,” Keefe said via Valdez.
In order for the young Wizards to be at their best, Poole and Kuzma need to be able to set the tone and allow them to be successful. If they can do that, the Wizards will be well on pace for the team's rebuild and can have the highest level of development possible.
Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!