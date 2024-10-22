Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Corey Kispert Addresses Extension

Corey Kispert signed a four-year extension with the Washington Wizards.

Oct 11, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are excited to have Corey Kispert as part of the team for the long haul.

Kispert, 25, signed a four-year, $54 million extension just before the rookie deadline yesterday, securing his place on the team until the 2028-29 season.

Kispert was excited to have the long-term security for him and his family.

"It feels really good to kind of have something to lean on, you know, for me and my family, it's peace of mind and security," Kispert said via Monumental Sports Network reporter Bijan Todd. "No matter what happens, or what happens here or anywhere else, I have that's to lean on and that's something that, no pun intended, money can't buy."

With Kispert now playing under a pay raise, he can breathe a little easier going into the season. That should help Kispert play his best season for the Wizards to date.

Last season, Kispert averaged career bests with 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting just over 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Kispert's raise will also potentially lead to an increase in production. With Deni Avdija traded to the Portland Trail Blazers over the offseason, the Wizards will need some more help on the wing, which is where Kispert will come in.

The deal also keeps Kispert as a tradeable asset for years to come. The Wizards signed Avdija to almost the same contract a year ago and traded him before the extension went into effect. He's at a reasonable price tag for his production, but the Wizards could look to flip him for future assets or even different players if they felt that was what served the team the best.

Kispert and the Wizards begin their season on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

