Washington Wizards Dunk Week
With the Olympics now in the rearview mirror and the NBA season still over a month away, teams are always looking for ways to keep the fans involved. This week for Wizards fans is Dunk Week. On the team's official Instagram page you can look back at some of the best dunks from last season and vote for your favorite.
You've Bilal Coulibaly agains the Philadelphia 76ers, Richaun Holmes against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Kuzma against the Los Angeles Clippers or Jordan Poole against the Sacaramento Kings.
All four are quite impressive. Do you like one-handed lob dunks? Or maybe a drive right through the center of the lane before throwing it down on a big's head? Perhaps a swooping, contested dunk off the wing? All kinds are represented on the post and it's up to the fans to pick their favorite.