Wizards Encourage Aggression From Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards have had Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup for the last four games in his return from his rib injury.
He appears to get more comfortable every game, especially in the team's previous contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he scored a team-high 28 points in the loss. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe accredited his success to his aggression in attacking the rim.
“He's starting to find his rhythm, but he's been attacking the rim even before the injury and now he's starting to find that rhythm again with that," Keefe said. "We always like when he gets downhill to draw a crowd for us so wanted him to continue to play that way.”
When asked about how his aggression affects his style of play, Kuzma agreed with his coach and believes it makes his entire team better as well.
“I think when I'm aggressive I do a good job of just making the right play,” Kuzma said. “Just being able to be out there, get to the rim or create shots for my teammates when I'm situated like that.”
Having a veteran lead by example in that regard can have a massive effect on a young, rebuilding team. It encourages other players to be aggressive in their own ways and push the envelope towards settling into their roles.
“I think we love the aggression, I think we love just the fortitude," Wizards guard Jared Butler said. "I think that just kind of represents our team a lot of times during the season.”
With the trade deadline less than a month away, it remains to be seen how long Kuzma will be with the team, so the Wizards need to soak in all of this value while he is still in the nation's capital.
