Wizards Finish Preseason With Win Over Knicks

The Washington Wizards are going into the regular season on the right foot.

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) dribbles the ball while being defended by New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards finished the preseason strong with a 118-117 win against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena.

The game came down to the final possessions, where Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek and Wizards third-year forward Johnny Davis kept trading baskets.

With six seconds to go, Davis hit a floating bank shot to take the lead for the Wizards. On the Knicks' final possession, he intercepted a bad pass from Kolek to seal the deal and pull out a win.

Davis finished the game with 14 points off the bench for the Wizards, making him one of five Washington players to score in double digits. Jordan Poole led the way with 16, while Kyle Kuzma added 12, Jared Butler scored 14 and Justin Champagnie had 11.

For the Knicks, they played their primary starting lineup for most of the game, and Jalen Brunson recorded a game-high 27 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 12 rebounds of his own while OG Anunoby had 14. Kolek led all Knicks bench scorers with 13, while Cam Payne had 12 and rookie forward Pacome Dadiet put up 10.

Both teams will open their seasons against the defending champion Boston Celtics, with the Knicks visiting them on Tuesday and the Wizards hosting them on Thursday.

