Wizards Front Office Confident Despite Early Struggles
The Washington Wizards may have the league's worst record, but they have a front office confident in the roster it has put together.
Wizards general manager Will Dawkins spoke to The Athletic and expressed confidence in the team's direction.
“We are immersed in a very difficult stretch right now,” Dawkins said via The Athletic.
“But we remain committed to the long-term sustainability of the organization. Our staff and players have continued to work, and are growing. We will continue to stack the positive developmental gains and, at the end of the season, put proper perspective on the totality of the year. Don’t worry about the whole thing right now; at the end of the year, let’s look up and see what we accomplished. They’re getting better, and they’re still working, and that’s the main thing. What we signed up for is hard, and we know it.”
The Wizards have faced a lot of losing, including a 16-game skid that lasted throughout the entire month of November and bled into the beginning of December. However, Wizards president Michael Winger doesn't believe the team's record is reflective of the talent.
“I’m on record with our athletes and our coaches, telling them that I think we’re going to be better than most people expect us to be,” Winger said.
“A lot of (the reason we haven’t been better) is injuries, unfortunately. A lot. A lot of it is still trying to artfully thread the needle of development and competition. That’s really hard. We’re combining a lot of variables that are more art than science.”
If the Wizards can get healthier, they could look into making things easier for the group, and that could lead to more wins.
The Wizards will be back on the floor tomorrow when they take on the Boston Celtics.
