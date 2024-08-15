Washington Wizards Full 2024-25 NBA Schedule Released
The Washington Wizards' schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season, released by the NBA on Thursday afternoon, is now available in full.
The season opener will be Thursday, Oct. 24 against the world champion Boston Celtics. This will be Washington's first season opener at home since the 2018-19 season. In fact, four of the first six games will be at home for the Wizards.
The Emirates NBA Cup games will take place in both November and December and were outlined yesterday ahead of the rest of the schedule.
The Wizards will host two-five game stints at Capital One Arena marking their longest homestands of the season. The first will be around the All-Star break against Cleveland, Atlanta, San Antonio, Indiana and Milwaukee. The second will include matchups against Indiana, Brooklyn, Miami, Sacramento and Orlando.
Washington's season-long seven-game road trip will take place in March and should be a real test. The seven-game stretch away from DC is the longest such road trip since 2002.
A copy of the Wizards’ schedule is attached below and the team’s schedule video can be found at the official Wizards website. All regular season Wizards games will be televised on Monumental Sports Network (with the exception of exclusive nationally-broadcast games). All games can be heard via radio on the official Wizards app, The Team 980 and WFED 1500, and outside of the DMV area on the Wizards Radio Network.