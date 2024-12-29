Wizards 'Getting Better Every Day'
The Washington Wizards are 5-24 on the season, and even though they sit in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, they are still seeing consistent growth.
Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the more experienced players on the roster, commended his teammates for continuing to get better.
"This team is actually just getting better every day," Brogdon said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.
"We won that one game — maybe that was Denver, or whatever game that was — and we've seen ourselves, even with the losses after that game, get better every day, every practice, every game."
After not winning a single game in the month of November amidst a 16-game losing streak, the team has won three games in December, not including the team's tough overtime loss on Saturday against the New York Knicks.
Since dropping 16 in a row, the Wizards are 3-6, which doesn't seem like a strong mark, but it is far better than what the team has been able to produce earlier in the season.
The Wizards are figuring things out day by day, and a large part of the team's struggles has been due to a lack of continuity both from a micro and macro perspective. The team hasn't been together for very long, so they are learning how to play and coexist on the court together. But it's been hard for the team to find that because injuries continue to pop up for them.
The Wizards can accept all the losing that has gone on as long as they continue to improve and move forward in their race, and it appears that they are doing just that.
The Wizards are back on the court tomorrow night to get revenge on the Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!