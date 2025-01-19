Wizards' Jordan Poole Dazzles in Loss to Warriors

Inside The Wizards

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives with the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards began their six-game road trip in a 122-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night inside the Chase Center.

The Wizards held strong in the first half, thanks to strong efforts from Jordan Poole, who was playing against his former team for the second time in front of the fans that celebrated him winning a championship back in 2022.

Poole felt right at home early on, leading to a 38-point performance, marking his third-best scoring output of the season.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma scored 22, while rookie point guard Bub Carrington had 17 to lead the Washington rookie class.

However, the Warriors were simply too much for the Wizards in the second half. The Warriors had their signature third-quarter comeback, building a lead going into the final frame that they were able to keep.

Andrew Wiggins led all Warriors in scoring with 31, while Stephen Curry added 26 and Dennis Schroder dropped 20 of his own. Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Kevon Looney also found themselves in double figures coming off the bench.

The Wizards' road trip continues tomorrow as they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

