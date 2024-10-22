Wizards Star Reacts to Corey Kispert Extension
The Washington Wizards had to make a decision about the future of young forward Corey Kispert. That decision was finally made on Monday evening.
Kispert received a lucrative four-year, $54 million contract extension from the Wizards. It's a move that clearly shows just how important the team views Kispert for their future.
Following the news of the contract extension, Washington star Jordan Poole took to social media to share a brief reaction to the deal. It's very clear that he's a big fan of Kispert and of the Wizards keeping the talented shooter in town long-term.
Washington has been slowly building a roster that has truly gelled together. The players have become friends and they support each other. Rebuilding the culture has been the first order of business for the franchise.
During his first three years with the team, Kispert has shown off the ability to shoot the three at a high level. Shooting in the NBA comes at a premium and the Wizards were able to lock up a great shooter to a team-friendly contract for the next four years.
Last season with Washington, Kispert ended up playing in 80 games and starting in 22 of those appearances. He averaged 13.4 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In addition to those numbers, he shot 48.6 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from three-point range.
At just 25 years old, the sharpshooting wing is just now entering the prime of his career.
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, the Wizards are going to need Kispert to play an even bigger role. They're also going to need Poole to play to his full potential as well.
All of the pieces are in place for Washington to take a big step in the right direction. They have great young talent and quality veteran pieces mixed in. The front office has done an excellent job of building the roster.
It will be very interesting to see what the season has in store, but getting Kispert locked in on a new long-term deal was a huge step in the right direction for the future.
