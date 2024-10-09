Wizards Teammate Seeing More of Who Jordan Poole Is
When the Washington Wizards made the move to acquire dynamic guard Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors, they thought they were getting a 20-25 points per game to scorer.
Unfortunately, in his first season with the Wizards, he had an underwhelming year.
Poole ended up averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from three-point range.
Obviously, those were not the numbers that Washington was hoping to see from him. However, there is belief around the team that Poole is poised for a big bounce-back season in the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.
Recently, Poole's teammate, Kyle Kuzma, spoke out about him. He made it clear that he thinks the 25-year-old guard is back to being his old self and is ready to jumpstart things with the Wizards.
“I don’t think last year he necessarily was (Jordan Poole last season)," Kuzma said. "We have the same agency, and I know for a fact from conversations that was not him. And I think that I see more of what Jordan Poole is now.”
In addition to Kuzma's comments, Poole also opened up about how comfortable he is feeling. He's enjoying playing the point guard position and believes that it fits him well.
“(Playing point guard has) allowed me to have more influence, more impact, get my hands on the offense," Poole said.
Washington will need a much more aggressive version of Poole if they're going to have any chance of competing this season. He's capable of being a lethal scorer when he's on his game.
It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season goes for Poole. If he can play up to his potential and become the impact offensive piece that he's capable of being, the Wizards will have a chance to make some noise as a potential sleeper in the Eastern Conference.
On the other hand, if he struggles again, Washington will likely struggle a bit on the offensive end of the court.
