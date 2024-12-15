Wizards Star Shocked by Start
The Washington Wizards are 3-20 to start the season, which is among the worst starts for any team in league history.
The team dropped 16 straight games spanning the entire month of November and the first week in December.
Losing has taken its toll on the team, including veteran forward Kyle Kuzma.
"I try to come into seasons with not too much of an expectation, because you just never know how things can go," Kuzma said via The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins. "I probably thought we could struggle, but never to the extent that we are in the present."
Kuzma, 29, has only played in 12 of the team's 23 games and he will miss another game tonight against the Boston Celtics with a bruised rib. Injuries are a big part of the reason why the Wizards have struggled to the extent that they have. The roster isn't as talented compared to the rest of the league, but it really is noticeable with half of the team sidelined with injuries.
Even through the Wizards' struggles, the team looks to move forward one step at a time. There is an aura surrounding the Wizards that exemplifies positivity even with the team struggling. The glimmer of hope was sparked when the Wizards snapped their losing streak last weekend against the Denver Nuggets, proving that they could compete against some of the best teams in the league.
While the Wizards struggled mightily against the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game, they looked extremely competitive despite being short-handed in their loss on Friday to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Wizards won't look at their record too much for a boost, but if they can continue to develop and find ways to grow every game, they should be on the right path.
