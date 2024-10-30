Wizards Star Suffers Concerning Injury
The Washington Wizards were able to pull out a hard-fought 121-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Unfortunately, that win didn't come without suffering a loss.
On Tuesday, the team announced that star forward Kyle Kuzma had suffered a groin strain in the win and would miss the team's rematch against the Hawks tonight.
"Injury Update: Kyle Kuzma sustained a right groin strain in the fourth quarter of last night's game in Atlanta. Kuzma’s recovery status will be updated as appropriate," the team posted on X.
Losing Kuzma for any length of time would be a major blow for the Wizards. He is their go-to scorer and the leader of the team.
Hopefully, this was not a serious groin strain and he'll be able to get back out on the court either later this week or to begin next week.
So far this season, Washington has looked like a much better basketball team than they were last season. A lot of young players have looked good and the Wizards appear to be headed in the right direction.
There are a lot of directions the team could choose to go. They could opt to make a few trades ahead of the deadline and Kuzma would be one of the names with a lot of interest from other teams. Or, they could stay the court and end up being a competitive team in the East with play-in tournament potential.
At this point in time, there is no timetable for when Kuzma could return to the court. It will all depend on how the groin heals and how serious the strain was.
This is a very fluid situation and we will make sure to have updates on Kuzma's status as soon as they are made available. For now, all that is known is that he will not be able to play in tonight's game.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!