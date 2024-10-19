Wizards Make Tough Decision To Waive Jared Butler
The Washington Wizards were hopeful to find a way to keep promising young guard Jared Butler on the roster for the 2024-25 NBA season. Reports earlier today came out that they were looking to find a trade for a guaranteed salary in order to keep Butler.
Unfortunately, a deal did not materialize, and the Wizards had to make a tough decision.
According to a report from Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Washington was released Butler. Their roster count now sits at the mandatory 15.
Butler showed major signs of promise last season with the Wizards. He ended up playing in 40 games, averaging 14.2 minutes per contest. In those appearances, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. Butler shot 48.8 percent from the floor.
There had been speculation that Washington was open to moving Johnny Davis in order to keep Butler. Obviously, they either couldn't find a trade partner or that chatter wasn't accurate.
Robbins also broke down more about the decision to release Butler in a follow-up post on X.
Preserving cap space flexibility was an absolute must for the Wizards. They are expected to be very active in trade discussions throughout the course of the year.
Names like Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas, and Kyle Kuzma could all be moved before the deadline. Washington may not end up making trades, but they need to be able to faciliate moves if they come up.
At 24 years old, Butler has a very bright future ahead of himself. He has shown enough that either another team will swoop in and sign him or the Wizards could try to bring him back at some point.
Either way, this is a very disappointing end to his current situation for Butler. As Robbins noted, he played well enough to make the roster, but unfortunately business decisions had to be made.
