Washington Wizards Make Very Unfortunate List
After winning just 15 games last season, the Wizards are once again expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA once the 2024-25 season gets rolling. A recent national discussion predicted which teams would win the least amount of games next season and Washington was a unanimous choice.
The Wizards, along with the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets, are expected to be the four worst teams in the league, with the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets getting some recognition as well. When you look at each team's transactions since last season ended, you begin to understand why they're viewed as bottom dwellers once again.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets actually won a somewhat decent 32 games last year, but are in the middle of a complete rebuild after trading star wing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks during the offseason. Zaire Williams, Trendon Watford, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Shake Milton are all Nets now, but none of them are expected to seriously affect the win/loss column.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons had a league-low 14 wins last year and don't expect to be overly competitive this upcoming season. They did add some veteran shooting in the form of Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris, and Tim Hardaway, Jr., but none of them are franchise-changing talents. New head coach JB Bickerstaff has his work cut out for him with an extremely young and unproven roster.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Blazers won 21 games last season but didn't really bolster their roster beyond trading for former Wizard Deni Avdija. Without improving their roster much, don't expect a very different season.
Washington Wizards
As mentioned above, the Wizards traded away Avdija to the Trail Blazers and signed forward Saddiq Bey as a free agent this summer. They won just 15 games last year and are squarely in the middle of a rebuild with a focus on developing young players and acquiring draft capital.