Wizards Might Not Win Again in 2024

The Washington Wizards have six games left on the schedule until the new calendar year.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket s Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket s Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are counting down the days until the new year after losing a whole lot in 2024.

For the start of the current campaign, the Wizards are 3-21, including a 16-game losing streak that spanned through the entire month of November. Since snapping that losing streak, the Wizards have lost all three games since, which is a sign that another long skid could begin.

The Wizards have six games left before the ball drops, but will they be able to get one last win before 2024 comes to an end?

The Wizards have two good chances to pull out a win and four not-so-good shots coupled in. Washington's best chance to win may come in its next game on Thursday when the team hosts the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards will have three full days of rest going into the game, which could help their chances.

After the Hornets come to town, the Wizards have to battle against the two teams in the NBA Cup final on the road. They visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday before heading to play the Oklahoma City Thunder next Monday.

The Wizards also face the Hornets again at home one week later on Dec. 26. The Hornets just endured an eight-game losing streak from Nov. 23 until Dec. 7 before beating the Indiana Pacers on the road.

After the Hornets' second visit, the New York Knicks come to town for a pair of games at Capital One Arena on Dec. 28 and 30, the final two games of the calendar year. The Knicks have found a rhythm, winning six of their last eight games. They also beat the Wizards at Madison Square Garden back on Nov. 18.

The Wizards are back in action against the Hornets on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

