Wizards Must Tune Out Critics

The Washington Wizards cannot listen to the outside noise.

Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are 3-21 through the first 24 games of the season, putting them on pace to not only be the worst team in the league but one of the historically poor squads in NBA history.

While the losses continue to mount, the Wizards are still fighting as they continue to try and build some value.

The Athletic insider Josh Robbins believes the Wizards are on the right track, so they need to not pay attention to what critics may say in regards to their poor performances.

"It’s no secret the Wizards have many significant on-court needs," Robbins writes.

"But more important to the long-term health of the franchise is for team officials to stick to their rebuilding plan. No one enjoys losing. Losing is awful. But as more losses pile up, outside noise will increase about how historically bad this team may be. While accurate, it’s important for everyone within the team — players, coaches and executives alike — not to internalize that noise. For the players and coaches, keep trying to get better. For the executives, don’t deviate from the plan now."

The Wizards are going out every night trying to win basketball games, but their current setup makes it a challenge each and every night. Sometimes, they will be able to prevail, but that won't always be the case.

Wins and losses won't be what defines Washington's season in the long run. It's about the bigger picture, and the Wizards can benefit in the long run from the growth and resolve that is formed during this season filled with trials and tribulations from start to finish.

The Wizards are back in action on Thursday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

