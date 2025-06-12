Wizards Should Hang on to Jordan Poole
We all have to make tough decisions. The Washington Wizards may have a decision to make regarding their franchise player.
It is no secret that trade buzz tends to get louder the closer we get to the NBA Draft. The Wizards have made a lot of trades under General Manager Will Dawkins. Dawkins and the Wizards may have another trade up their sleeve in the case of a player who lead the team in scoring last season, Jordan Poole.
Poole is coming off his best season in his NBA career. He averaged a career high of 20.5 points per game, leading the team in scoring. Poole was a top-30 scorer in the entire league. Certainly that is something to feel proud of, not just for him, but for the Wizards too. The Wizards relied on him heavily throughout the season.
Poole was a player who won many games single-handedly for the Wizards this past season. He had many games where he just wouldn’t miss. He had a lot of games where he looked like the best three-point shooter in the league. He has been known as a streaky three-point shooter throughout his career. This season, he became a consistent and reliable three-point shooter as he shot a career-high 38% from three.
It is no secret that Poole had his best season this year. At age 25, he is entering his prime. It looks like he is just getting started. As great as he has been this season, he still has plenty of room left to grow. He fits the timeline of the Wizards and also fits with the team. The younger players complemented him perfectly this season. The Wizards need a player like Poole to help further develop their young roster. Trading Poole doesn’t make sense for the Wizards.
