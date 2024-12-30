Wizards No Longer Last in Power Rankings
The Washington Wizards are turning a corner as the calendar moves towards 2025.
After losing every game in the month of November, the Wizards have been able to grab three wins in December, including one against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Their recent efforts, which included a thrilling win against the Charlotte Hornets last week, have led them towards moving up in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. After ranking at No. 30 for the last few weeks, the Wizards now sit at No. 27.
"The Wizards got their second win over Charlotte in the span of eight days, but remain two games in the win column behind the Hornets and Raptors at the bottom of the Eastern Conference," Schuhmann writes.
"Their best chance at another road win will be Friday when the two last-place teams in the East and West begin a home-and-home set in New Orleans. Before that, the Wizards will try to end a seven-game losing streak to the Knicks, who they will host again on Monday night."
The teams that rank below the Wizards are the Toronto Raptors, aforementioned Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.
While the Wizards aren't completely concerned about their place in the standings or power rankings, moving up is a sign of growth for them.
It's a moral victory, but a victory nonetheless. The main reason why the Wizards are winning games has to do with their growth within themselves as a unit, which is what they truly care about.
If the Wizards continue to get better as a team, they should be winning more frequently and they could find themselves even higher in the next power rankings.
The Wizards return to the court tonight as they take on the New York Knicks in a rematch from Saturday's overtime thriller.
